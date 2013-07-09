U.S. venture capital funding in Q2 down 54 percent on previous year

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. venture capital firms raised $2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2013, down 54 percent on the same period last year, Thomson Reuters and National Venture Capital Association data showed on Tuesday.

This is the lowest quarterly figure for U.S. venture capital fundraising since the third quarter of 2011.

During the second quarter of 2013, the top five U.S. venture capital funds accounted for 55 percent of total fundraising.