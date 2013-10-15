FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jim Bankoff's Vox Media nears $40 million funding target
#Media Industry News
October 15, 2013 / 6:09 PM / 4 years ago

Jim Bankoff's Vox Media nears $40 million funding target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Vox Media, the publisher of sports website SB Nation, has raised $34 million of a $40 million new funding round, according to a filing at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vox, which also publishes technology site The Verge and videogame site Polygon, has previously raised more than $20 million from backers such as Accel Partners, Comcast Ventures, and Khosla Ventures. Accel led the latest round, according to a spokeswoman for the venture capital firm.

Vox chief executive Jim Bankoff formerly led websites such as AOL’s Aol.com and established websites including TMZ, the celebrity-gossip site.

Lately, online-only publications have attracted outsized investor interest. In January, news site BuzzFeed raised $19.3 million from investors including New Enterprise Associates and SoftBank Capital.

Last year, Turner Broadcasting bought sports site Bleacher Report for about $180 million.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Krista Hughes

