FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venture fundraising declines in quarter, rises for year
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 7, 2013 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

Venture fundraising declines in quarter, rises for year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. venture-capital firms raised $3.3 billion last quarter, down from $5.5 billion a year earlier, marking a weak end to a strong year.

For the full year, venture-capital firms raised $20.57 billion, up 10 percent from 2011 and the strongest showing since 2008, according to data from ThomsonReuters and the National Venture Capital Association.

Some 182 funds were raised over the year, the strongest showing since 2008. For the quarter, 42 new funds were raised, up slightly from 38 a year earlier.

The largest fund raised last quarter was Sequoia Capital’s $700 million growth fund.

In general, venture capital is consolidating into what NVCA president Mark Heesen calls a “barbell structure,” meaning funds are large and invest across all sectors on one end - and small and industry specific on the other end. Funds in the middle are getting squeezed.

The fundraising numbers come days after the industry said acquisitions and initial public offerings of companies it backed were down last quarter.

Reporting By Sarah McBride; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.