FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Collaborative raises $33 million venture fund, artist Shepard Fairey invests
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 26, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Collaborative raises $33 million venture fund, artist Shepard Fairey invests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - New York-based Collaborative Fund has raised a $33 million venture-capital fund to focus on the shared economy, it said in a blog post.

The shared economy allows people to rent out personal property and services, often on an ad hoc basis. It has spawned companies such as accommodation service Airbnb and transportation services Lyft and Sidecar.

Collaborative, headed by entrepreneur and sometime graffiti artist Craig Shapiro, has lined up investors including graffiti artist Shepard Fairey.

The effort builds on a previous fund raised in 2011. Collaborative’s investments include Lyft, errand-service TaskRabbit, and loan company Upstart.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Stephen Powell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.