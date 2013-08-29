FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flash company Pure Storage raises $150 million, on track for IPO
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 29, 2013 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

Flash company Pure Storage raises $150 million, on track for IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Pure Storage, a flash storage company, said it had raised $150 million, putting the company on track for a possible initial public offering and driving the spread of flash storage over traditional disk-based storage.

The Mountain View, California-based company, which competes with industry heavyweight EMC Corp., EMC.N said in a statement it would use the cash to expand in Europe and Asia, and boost research and development.

T. Rowe Price, Tiger Global Management and other public investors led the round, which valued Pure Storage at more than $1 billion, the company said. Existing investors Greylock Partners, Index Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, Samsung Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures participated.

PureStorage has raised a total of $245 million, including the latest amount, since its founding in 2009.

Flash storage is a sector that is increasingly in demand. Earlier this week, flash-storage business Violin Memory said it was filing for a $173 million initial public offering. Nimble storage, which makes storage devices that combine hard disks and flash drives, is also planning an IPO.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.