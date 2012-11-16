FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: TiVo backer Redpoint raising $400 million fund
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 16, 2012 / 6:03 PM / 5 years ago

Exclusive: TiVo backer Redpoint raising $400 million fund

Sarah McBride

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Redpoint Ventures, the venture-capital firm behind digital-video recording company TiVo and vacation-rental company HomeAway, is raising a $400 million fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The fund comes a year after Redpoint closed on a $400 million growth fund and almost three years after it closed on Redpoint IV.

Currently in venture capital, a gap is widening between top-tier funds that find it easy to raise money and less established funds, which are struggling.

Last quarter, 53 venture-capital funds raised a total of $4.98 billion, according to the National Venture Capital Association, with the top five funds accounting for more than half of total fundraising.

A recent report from the Kauffman Foundation, an organization that studies and promotes entrepreneurship, said that of the funds in its own investment portfolio that raised more than $500 million, none returned more than twice its invested capital after fees.

Still, a handful of firms continue to focus on outsized funds. Earlier this year, Andreessen Horowitz raised $1.5 billion, its largest fund to date. New Enterprise Associates raised a $2.59 billion fund.

Redpoint is known for early-stage technology investing.

Reporting By Sarah McBride; editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.