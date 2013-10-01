FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Redpoint Ventures hires former Twitter executive
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 1, 2013 / 9:34 PM / 4 years ago

Redpoint Ventures hires former Twitter executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Venture-capital firm Redpoint said on Tuesday it has hired Twitter’s former head of platform Ryan Sarver to be a partner.

Sarver will focus on finding investments in social applications and platforms, as well as the easy-to-deploy software commonly known as “software as a service”, the venture firm said in a press release. He left Twitter, which is preparing for an initial public offering that investors say is one of the most anticipated since Facebook, earlier this year.

Separately, Redpoint said it was promoting Tomasz Tunguz from principal to partner, and hiring Jamie Davidson, former vice president of product at Hotel Tonight, as senior associate.

Redpoint is known for early-stage technology investments such as vacation-rental company HomeAway and digital-videorecording company TiVo. Earlier this year, it announced it had closed a $400 million early stage fund, Redpoint V.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.