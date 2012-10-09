FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Venture funds raise nearly $5 billion last quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Venture capital firms raised $4.98 billion dollars last quarter, the National Venture Capital Association and Thomson Reuters said on Tuesday, accelerating a trend in venture capital where funds are heading to extremes in size.

The dollar amount represented a doubling of the $2.17 billion raised in the year-earlier period, but a shrinking in the number of funds, to 53 from 66.

The bulk of the cash was raised by a handful of venture firms amassing outsized funds. Sequoia Capital raised $950 million last quarter, while GGV Capital raised $524 million. New Enterprise Associates raised $524 million last quarter, part of its $2.6 billion NEA XIV.

But most firms raised funds well under $500 million.

Venture-capital fundraising for the first nine months of the year totaled $16.2 billion, about one-third more than this time last year. But the number of funds raising the cash declined by about 10 percent.

Reporting By Sarah McBride; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
