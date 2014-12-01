FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Veolia requests withdrawal of its U.S.-listed shares
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
December 1, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Veolia requests withdrawal of its U.S.-listed shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

View of the tribune during the annual shareholders' meeting of French utility group Veolia Environnement meeting in Paris May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Veolia Environnement said on Monday that it planned to request that its New York-listed shares, known as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), be withdrawn from trading effective on December 22.

“The delisting and termination of the registration of the company with the SEC should provide cost savings and eliminate certain additional costs linked to the company’s listing on two exchanges,” said Veolia in a statement.

The shares of the French water and waste group listed on the Euronext Paris market will continue to trade.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.