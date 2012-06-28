FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Veolia sells UK water unit for $1.9 billion to cut debt
June 28, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Veolia sells UK water unit for $1.9 billion to cut debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French utility Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA) said on Thursday it had sold its regulated UK water business for an enterprise value of 1.236 billion pounds ($1.92 billion) as part of its restructuring, cutting its debt pile by 1.45 billion euros.

It is the first significant divestment since Chief Executive Antoine Frerot announced an overhaul late last year that includes quitting half of the 70 countries where the debt-laden company is present.

Frerot, who has come under fire for his drastic restructuring plans and survived a board coup, aims to cut the waste, water and energy group’s debt to below 12 billion euros by the end of 2013.

Veolia, which is seeking to sell assets worth 5 billion euros by 2013, will keep its non-regulated water business as well as a 10 percent stake in the UK regulated water business for at least 5 years.

The buyer is Rift Acquisitions Ltd, a joint venture of a Prudential Plc (PRU.L) managed infrastructure investment fund and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure partners (MS.N), Veolia said.

The UK business was part of a long list of assets the company aims to sell, including its Veolia Transdev transport joint venture with French state bank Caisse de Depots as well as some U.S. units. ($1 = 0.6429 British pounds)

Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb

