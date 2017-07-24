FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEON board elects former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairman
July 24, 2017 / 10:21 AM / an hour ago

VEON board elects former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairman

1 Min Read

Ursula Burns, chief executive officer of Xerox Corporation, takes part in a discussion during the Clinton Global Initiative's annual meeting in New York, September 29, 2015.Lucas Jackson

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Global telecoms operator VEON has elected former Xerox Corp chief Ursula Burns as its chairman, the company said on Monday, part of corporate governance reforms that are designed to showcase its makeover as an online services player.

Alexey Reznikovich, the long-serving chairman of VEON, formerly known as VimpelCom, will remain on the board as one of the representatives of LetterOne Investment, the company said.

Earlier, Burns, and along with Guy Laurence, a British telecoms industry veteran who left last year as chief executive of Canadian telecoms firm Rogers, were elected along with nine existing members to a new 11-seat board of directors.

VEON is reconstituting its board so a majority of directors are independent of its two main investors, LetterOne Investment, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his partners, and Norwegian mobile operator Telenor.

Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Maria Sheahan

