Vera Bradley posts bigger profit
May 31, 2012 / 8:36 PM / in 5 years

Vera Bradley posts bigger profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc’s (VRA.O) posted a bigger quarterly profit on a 16 percent rise in revenue, prompting the handbag maker to forecast a strong second quarter.

For the first quarter ended April 28, the company earned $12.6 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with $11.2 million, or 28 cents a share, last year.

Shares of the company rose 9 percent to $23.92 after the bell.

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Vera Bradley expects revenue for the second quarter to be between $121 million to $123 million, compared with $104 million last year. Earnings are expected to be between 34 cents and 36 cents a share.

Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Gunna Dickson

