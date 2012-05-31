Vera Bradley posts bigger profit

(Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc’s (VRA.O) posted a bigger quarterly profit on a 16 percent rise in revenue, prompting the handbag maker to forecast a strong second quarter.

For the first quarter ended April 28, the company earned $12.6 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with $11.2 million, or 28 cents a share, last year.

Shares of the company rose 9 percent to $23.92 after the bell.

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Vera Bradley expects revenue for the second quarter to be between $121 million to $123 million, compared with $104 million last year. Earnings are expected to be between 34 cents and 36 cents a share.