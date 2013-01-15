FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vera Bradley raises fourth-quarter forecast
January 15, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Vera Bradley raises fourth-quarter forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc (VRA.O) raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts on strong demand for its women’s accessories brands.

Shares of the company rose as much as 7 percent in post-market trading. They had closed at $23 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

The company, which is known for its bright paisley and floral prints, said it now expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $149 million and $154 million, up from its previous forecast of between $147 million and $152 million.

Vera Bradley raised its profit outlook for the quarter to between 56 and 58 cents per share, from its earlier forecast of between 55 and 57 cents per share.

Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

