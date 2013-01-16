FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vera Bradley raises fourth-quarter outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
January 16, 2013 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Vera Bradley raises fourth-quarter outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc (VRA.O) raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts on strong demand for its women’s accessories brands, sending its shares up 10 percent in after-market trade.

The company, which is known for its bright paisley and floral prints, now expects fourth-quarter revenue of between $149 million and $154 million, up from its previous forecast of between $147 million and $152 million.

It now expects profit to be between 56 and 58 cents per share for the quarter ending January 28, up from 55 to 57 cents per share.

Analysts on average are expecting a profit of 56 cents per share on revenue of $151.54 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The forecast raise may have been an attempt to soothe investor concern following the exit of Vera Bradley’s chief financial officer last week, Morningstar Inc analyst Peter Wahlstrom told Reuters.

“I think it’s an incremental positive ... (Investors) get to breathe a sigh of relief in that there’s not a major blow up in the quarter,” Wahlstrom said.

Jeffrey Blade, CFO since May 2010, resigned last Friday to pursue other opportunities. The company said it was looking for a permanent replacement.

Vera Bradley shares were trading at $25.40 after the bell. They closed at $23 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Roshni Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.