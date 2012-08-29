FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vera Bradley profit misses estimates on weak margins
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
August 29, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

Vera Bradley profit misses estimates on weak margins

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Handbag maker Vera Bradley Inc (VRA.O) posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as increased promotions hurt margins, and the company cut its full-year earnings outlook.

The company’s shares were down 9 percent at $21.50 in after-market trade.

Vera Bradley, known for its bright paisley and floral prints, said it remains cautious about the second half of the year and now expects to earn between $1.60 and $1.63 per share for the full year. It had earlier forecast between $1.68 and $1.71 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.69 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter profit fell to $13.4 million, or 33 cents per share, from $13.6 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 18.5 percent to $123 million. Gross margins dropped to 55.8 percent from 57.5 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents per share on revenue of $122.2 million.

Shares of the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company closed at $23.62 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.