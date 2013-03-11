FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VeriFone says CEO to step down
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 11, 2013 / 9:22 PM / in 5 years

VeriFone says CEO to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY.N), a maker of credit card swipe machines, said Chief Executive Douglas Bergeron will step down, less than three weeks after the company slashed its profit outlook citing a weak global economy.

The company’s shares were up at $22.20 in extended trading after closing at $20.46 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Analysts had rejected the company’s argument that its problems stemmed from the weak economy, and had also questioned the company’s management for its poor forecasting.

VeriFone, based in San Jose, California, sells payments equipment to shops and restaurants. The company is seeking to move more to a service model for its systems, rather than straight equipment sales.

A U.S. appeals court revived a proposed securities class action against VeriFone in December that alleged CEO Bergeron was “reckless” in the accounting of its financial reports.

The company said Chairman Richard McGinn will replace Bergeron in the interim.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.