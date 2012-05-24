VeriFone sees third quarter sales below estimates, shares fall

(Reuters) - VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY.N) reported a modestly better-than-expected quarterly profit, as its acquisition of Hypercom boosted sales, but the maker of credit card swipe machines forecast third-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates.

Shares of the company, which bought Hypercom last year, fell 8 percent to $41.50 in heavy trading after the bell. They closed at $45 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said expects adjusted revenue of $495 million to $500 million for the third quarter. It also forecast an adjusted profit of 68 cents to 70 cents per share.

Analysts expected revenue of $502.2 million and an adjusted profit of 70 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $14.5 million, or 13 cents per share, from $25.2 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 64 cents per share. Adjusted revenue rose 64 percent to $479 million.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 61 cents per share, on revenue of $471.8 million.