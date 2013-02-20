VeriFone Systems' results, forecast miss estimates; shares tumble

(Reuters) - Credit card swipe machine maker VeriFone Systems Inc (PAY.N) forecast a current-quarter profit well below analysts’ expectations after estimating weak first-quarter results, sending its shares down 33 percent in trading after the bell.

The company said it expects an adjusted profit of 45 to 50 cents per share during the second quarter. Analysts on average were expecting 80 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company fell to $21.50 in after-market trading on Wednesday after closing at $31.89 on the New York Stock Exchange.

VeriFone said results for the quarter ended January were impacted by weakness in Europe and customers delaying major projects.

Wedbush Securities Inc analyst Gil Luria said VeriFone may not be getting the expected results from its recent acquisitions.

In the last three years, the company has made about 15 acquisitions, including the $824-million purchase of European payments firm Point International in late 2011.

“They are having significant internal issues, much of which relate to the acquisitions,” Luria said.

The company, which gets most of its revenue from international markets, said revenue suffered as some of its shipments to the Middle East and Africa “failed to meet first quarter revenue recognition requirements.”

VeriFone said it had invested more on long-term growth in 2012, and that hurt near-term revenue.

“We expect to resume year-over-year net revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits beginning in fiscal 2014,” Chief Executive Douglas Bergeron said in a statement.

Adjusted per-share profit was likely to have been 47 to 50 cents in the first quarter on revenue of $424 million to $428 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 73 cents per share on revenue of $492.46 million.