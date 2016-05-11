Exclusive: Carlyle buys back some Veritas LBO bonds

NEW YORK (IFR) - Carlyle has been buying back bonds from underwriters that financed its takeover of Veritas, showing confidence in the debt even after investors snubbed the offering last year.

Sources close to the situation said the private equity giant was buying the paper at a steep discount, which may indicate that some of the holders were itching to offload the debt.

Bond trading data from Trace show chunks of the riskiest portion of the deal, a Triple C rated unsecured bond carrying a 10.5% coupon and due in 2024, have been sold at 83.5 cents on the dollar in recent weeks.

“The Trace prints relate to a very nominal amount of the bonds sold to Carlyle by a couple of the underwriting banks,” one of the sources told IFR.

A US$5.6bn bond and loan package originally put together to finance the Veritas buyout from Symantec failed to clear the market in November.

That forced the eight banks underwriting the deal to fund the acquisition at closing in January and keep the bonds on their own balance sheets.

The Trace data, made public by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, show five sales of the Triple C bond of at least US$1m in face value between April 20 and May 6.

Broker-dealers are not required to disclose the exact size of the trades to Finra.

But a second source familiar with the situation said that some of the banks with the smallest chunks of the bond may have sold them back in their entirety.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters on the financing, with UBS and Jefferies also providing debt commitments from the start.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs later joined the underwriting team with smaller roles.

“Some of the underwriters had 4%-5% [exposure] to the deal,” the second source said. “I think some guys have sold all of it.”

Investors pushed back against the bonds and loans when they were offered in November, as a brutal sell-off in the market was under way.

The buyside was also worried about what were seen to be weak covenants of protection in the trade, as well as the outlook for Veritas, an information management company.

Even a last-ditch effort by the underwriters to offer the loan at 90 cents on the dollar was not enough to get the deal done.

After the debt sale sputtered, Carlyle and Symantec renegotiated the terms of the buyout, bringing down the purchase price to US$7.4bn from US$8bn.

As part of the revised agreement, Symantec received US$1bn less in cash after tax and kept a US$400m equity interest in Veritas.