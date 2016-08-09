Last piece of hung Veritas LBO up for sale

NEW YORK (IFR) - Banks that financed the buyout of software company Veritas started marketing the last piece of the multi-billion hung financing on Tuesday, according to one of the underwriters.

The US$641m-equivalent seven-year non-call three senior secured bond issue, which carries a coupon of 7.5%, will be split across tranches of US$387m and EUR230m.

The banks are sounding out appetite for the deal at a discount of 92-93 cents to the dollar, two buyside sources told IFR.

A US$5.6bn bond-and-loan package originally put together to finance private equity firm Carlyle's buyout of Veritas from Symantec failed to clear the market in November.

The structure was reworked in January to give Symantec US$1bn less in cash from the acquisition and reduce the size of the financing by roughly the same amount.

Banks funded the acquisition in January and have been working since then to offload pieces of the debt to investors at discounts to par value.

They have sold nearly all of the riskiest portion of the financing, which is made up of US$825m of unsecured notes maturing in 2024.

The secured notes, which are rated B1/B+, are the last component of the financing still on the banks' books.

As previously reported by IFR, a pension fund bought US$250m of the unsecured bonds at par in January, while Carlyle itself bought around US$115m at 83.5 cents to the dollar in late April and early May. [nL2N18K1XN]

The four lead banks on the financing - Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and UBS - shed nearly all of the remaining US$450m later in May, offering it to investors at 86.5 cents to the dollar.

Around US$2.8bn of loans that are also part of the financing was sold to investors in June. [nRLP45956a]