ProSieben in talks to buy Web portal Verivox: SZ

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 (PSMGn.DE) is in talks to buy Internet portal Verivox in a deal that could value the asset at up to 300 million euros ($343 million), Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing industry sources.

A spokesman for ProSieben, which is keen to expand its Internet footprint, declined to comment. Verivox, which runs a consumer price-comparison site, was not immediately available to comment on the story.

Last week, sources said that ProSieben and buyout group EQT were the only remaining bidders for German online travel group Unister Travel.

($1 = 0.8759 euros)