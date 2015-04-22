ESPN says Verizon made unilateral decision on custom TV offerings

A sign hangs in the Verizon booth on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc acted on its own when the company decided how to offer ESPN and other Walt Disney Co channels in smaller custom TV packages, a spokeswoman for ESPN said on Wednesday.

Disney, Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal and 21st Century Fox have said Verizon’s slimmer TV bundles violate existing agreements. The new offerings let customers sign up for a slimmed-down, cheaper bundle of 36 fixed channels through Verizon’s FiOS TV and add on genre-specific packages such as kids, sports or news.

“The issue here is that Verizon made unilateral decisions on how to offer ABC Family, Disney Channels, ESPN and ESPN2 that are in violation of our existing agreements,” the spokeswoman said.

Disney has teamed with other distributors on new TV packages. It made a landmark deal last year to include its programming on Dish Network Corp’s Sling TV, a smaller channel bundle delivered over the Internet.

“The Walt Disney Company is at the forefront of working with distributors to create new and innovative consumer offerings,” the ESPN spokeswoman said.

Verizon has said it believes the company is within its legal rights to offer the new custom packages and will keep selling them.

“Nobody likes change and everybody resists change,” Verizon Chief Financial Officer Frank Shammo said in an interview on Tuesday. “It’s changing the model that’s been existing for twenty-some years. But this is all about the consumer.”

On Sunday, Verizon unveiled its new pay TV plan that allows consumers to choose every month bundles of channels they want to see, hoping the flexibility will lure customers away from cable rivals and upstart online TV companies.

The new service does not offer “a la carte” programming, or allow customers to build their own pay TV service, channel by channel. But is a step closer to that type of service.

U.S. television networks have resisted ‘a la carte’ in favor of packaging less popular channels with the ones that are most watched.