December 8, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Verizon says promotions to hurt profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Verizon building in New York December 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) said promotional offers and price cuts in its wireless business would eat into profit for the fourth quarter, sending the company’s shares down 1 percent in extended trading.

The largest U.S. wireless carrier has been cautious in cutting prices in a hyper-competitive environment, but recently launched a series of promotions following price reductions by rivals.

Verizon said the promotional offers would put “short-term pressure” on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and EBITDA service margin in its wireless segment.

The company is scheduled to report current-quarter results on Jan. 22, 2015.

Verizon shares closed at $48.90 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

