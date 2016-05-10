Verizon, ESPN reach settlement in Fios pay-TV lawsuit

The entrance to a Verizon wireless store is seen in New York, in this May 12, 2015, file photo. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD APRIL 18' FOR ALL IMAGES - RTX2AE8J

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it has reached a settlement with ESPN in a lawsuit over the slimmed-down Verizon-Fios pay-TV offering that had left the sports channel out of the basic package.

The terms of the settlement will not be disclosed, the companies said in a statement. Walt Disney Co’s ESPN sued Verizon in April last year for breach of contract after the telecom company launched its Fios Custom TV plan, a small bundle of 36 channels plus numerous genre-specific add-ons.

With Custom TV, Verizon created a stir with some programmers by moving some traditional pay TV base-tier channels into optional genre-specific add-on packs. The channels it moved included ESPN, a unit of Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp division NBC Universal’s USA.

In February, Verizon redesigned Custom TV to offer two packages with over 100 channels, with one that included ESPN in the base tier. ESPN had said in response that is was encouraged by the change and both companies put a hold on the legal dispute to try to settle the issue out of court.