#Technology News
January 19, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Verizon launches sponsored data service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An advertisement for Verizon is seen at Times Square in New York, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it launched a beta version of FreeBee Data, a service through which content providers sponsor data services to consumers.

FreeBee Data 360 allows content providers to sign up to provide consumers some or all of their mobile content, without using up their data plan, Verizon said.

The company said a second service under FreeBee Data would allow content providers to sponsor specific consumer actions on a per-click basis, including for mobile video clips, audio streaming and app downloads.

Verizon said FreeBee Data 360 would be commercially available from Tuesday and a trial version of the pay-per-click service will begin on Jan. 25.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
