Verizon eyeing wireless business in Canada: report
June 17, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

Verizon eyeing wireless business in Canada: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Showgowers visit the Verizon booth on the first day of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc is looking to enter Canada’s cellular telephone business, potentially fulfilling the government’s hopes of having a fourth major wireless company, the Globe and Mail reported on Monday.

Verizon could look at taking over a smaller player in Canada, such as Wind Mobile, and participating in a new wireless spectrum auction, the newspaper reported citing two industry sources familiar with the situation. (link.reuters.com/zas88t)

New entrants such as Wind, Mobilicity and Public Mobile have helped to drive down wireless prices in Canada, but have struggled to turn a profit.

The struggles of the new entrants have frustrated the Canadian government’s hopes of having a fourth major wireless company in all parts of the country to compete with Telus Corp, BCE Inc’s Bell unit and Rogers Communications.

AT&T Corp, Vodafone Group Plc and Telenor ASA could be other possible investors, the newspaper said.

Reporting By Vijay Vishwas in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
