FCC approves Verizon acquisition of Icahn's XO Communications

The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has approved Verizon Communications Inc's $1.8 billion acquisition of Carl Icahn's XO Communications fiber-optic business, an agency order published on Thursday said.

Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless service provider, said in February the deal to buy XO Communications would include XO's fiber-based Internet protocol and Ethernet networks that will help serve its enterprise and wholesale customers. The acquisition still needs approval from some state regulators.