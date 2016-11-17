FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
FCC approves Verizon acquisition of Icahn's XO Communications
November 17, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 9 months ago

FCC approves Verizon acquisition of Icahn's XO Communications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016.Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has approved Verizon Communications Inc's $1.8 billion acquisition of Carl Icahn's XO Communications fiber-optic business, an agency order published on Thursday said.

Verizon, the No. 1 U.S. wireless service provider, said in February the deal to buy XO Communications would include XO's fiber-based Internet protocol and Ethernet networks that will help serve its enterprise and wholesale customers. The acquisition still needs approval from some state regulators.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Grant McCool

