FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested in Vermont with equivalent of 1,400 bags of heroin in his body: police
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
March 30, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Man arrested in Vermont with equivalent of 1,400 bags of heroin in his body: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York man was charged with drug trafficking and other crimes after authorities in Vermont discovered the equivalent of more than 1,400 bags of heroin hidden in his body, state police said on Wednesday.

Fernando Estrella, 41, of the Bronx was pulled over by officers in St Albans City, Vermont on Tuesday for numerous motor vehicle violations. During the stop a sniffer dog indicated the presence of drugs, Vermont State Police said in a press release.

No drugs were found in the vehicle, and police sought a warrant for a body cavity search of Estrella, the release said.

At a nearby hospital, “approximately 1428 bags worth of heroin was located in Estrella”, the release said.

It did not make clear how the drugs were hidden.

Estrella faces several charges including heroin trafficking and violating conditions of release from prison for a previous drug offense, state police said.

It was unclear if Estrella had obtained an attorney or how he intends to plead to the charges.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in New York; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.