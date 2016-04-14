FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vermont ski resort operated 'Ponzi-like' scheme, SEC charges
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 14, 2016 / 9:20 PM / in a year

Vermont ski resort operated 'Ponzi-like' scheme, SEC charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - The owners of a northern Vermont ski resort operated a “Ponzi-like” scheme, spending $50 million of investor funds intended for an expansion of the property on personal expenses including a condo, U.S. financial regulators charged on Thursday.

A federal judge in Miami ordered the assets of Jay Peak and related businesses frozen after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged that its owners raised some $350 million from investors for projects including new resort facilities and a biomedical research facility, but spent the new funds on old projects that had gone over budget.

Owner Ariel Quiros, who lives in Miami according to federal prosecutors, used investor funds to pay expenses including his income taxes, to acquire another unrelated ski resort and to buy a luxury condo, the SEC said.

“The alleged fraud ran the gamut from false statements to deceptive financial transactions to outright theft,” said Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement.

Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Alan Crosby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.