Vermont Governor Shumlin marries in small ceremony

(Reuters) - Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin married his partner Katie Hunt, an artist and landscape gardener, in a small ceremony late Tuesday, his office said on Wednesday.

Shumlin, 59, and Hunt, 31, plan to relocate to the southern part of the New England state after he wraps up his third two-year term in office at the end of 2016.

“We are so fortunate to have such a beautiful partnership and to be able to spend the rest of our lives together,” the two said in a statement released by the Democratic governor’s office.

Shumlin divorced his first wife in 2013 after a 23-year marriage. He has two adult daughters by that marriage.

Shumlin captured 46 percent of the vote in a 2014 election, while 45 percent voted for political newcomer and Republican businessman Scott Milne in a multicandidate race.

The state’s Democratic-controlled legislature in January confirmed him.

Shumlin had a decidedly liberal record as governor, making Vermont the first U.S. state to mandate labeling of foods made with genetically modified organisms, raising the minimum wage to $10.50 and focusing state efforts on tackling a surge in deaths related to heroin overdoses.