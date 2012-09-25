FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vertex ends work on one hepatitis C drug, continues another
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 25, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Vertex ends work on one hepatitis C drug, continues another

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it will discontinue development of an experimental drug to treat hepatitis C after it failed to show sufficient efficacy to warrant further study.

The company, which was developing the drug, known as ALS-2158, with partner Alios BioPharma Inc, said it will continue development of another hepatitis C drug, ALS-2200, after it showed promise in an early trial.

The company said it is planning one mid-stage, or Phase II, trial of ALS-2200 in combination with the drug ribavirin and one trial to evaluate ALS-2200 in combination with the company’s existing drug Incivek.

Vertex acquired worldwide rights to ALS-2200 through a licensing agreement it signed with Alios in June 2011. The drug is designed to inhibit the replication of the hepatitis C virus and the virus does not appear to become easily resistant to it, the company said.

Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.