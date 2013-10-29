FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vertex cuts jobs, forecast as hepatitis C drug sales plunge
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 29, 2013 / 1:02 PM / 4 years ago

Vertex cuts jobs, forecast as hepatitis C drug sales plunge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX.O) lowered its full-year revenue forecast and said it would cut about 370 jobs after sales of its hepatitis C drug plunged in the third quarter.

Vertex said it would incur a restructuring charge of about $35 million to $45 million in 2013 related to the job cuts.

The company’s hepatitis C drug, Incivek, was hugely popular when it was launched in 2011.

However, sales peaked within months and have tumbled since as patients wait for new drugs that do not need to be taken with the injected drug interferon, which causes flu-like symptoms.

Incivek sales fell 66 percent to $85.6 million in the third quarter.

The company said it now expects full-year revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.05 billion, down from its previous forecast of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

Vertex also reported a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss. The company’s net loss increased to $124.1 million, or 54 cents per share, from $5.1 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average estimated a loss of 34 cents per share for the quarter ended September 30.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.