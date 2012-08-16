FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Department okays Verizon spectrum deal with conditions
August 16, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 5 years ago

Justice Department okays Verizon spectrum deal with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Justice Department on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Verizon Wireless to buy $3.9 billion of wireless airwaves from cable providers, but limited the scope and duration of commercial agreements among the companies.

Along with the airwaves purchase, Verizon Wireless also plans a joint venture and marketing agreements with cable providers including Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N.

The Justice department also agreed to a separate spectrum agreement between Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE).

Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).

Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
