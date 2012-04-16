FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas shares jump 13 percent on newspaper takeover report
April 16, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

Vestas shares jump 13 percent on newspaper takeover report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shares in the world’s biggest wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) jumped 13 percent on Monday, following newspaper reports of potential acquisition bids from two Chinese companies.

Vestas declined to comment on the report.

Danish daily Jyllands-Posten on Monday reported the possibility of a takeover bid after a plunge in Vestas’ shares, citing unidentified Danish corporate financiers.

It said China’s second-biggest wind turbine maker Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co (002202.SZ) (2208.HK) and Sinovel Wind Group (601558.SS) had held discussions with a number of corporate bankers regarding the possibility of such a bid.

The shares were up 13 percent to 55.20 Danish crowns at 3:07 a.m. Eastern Time, outperforming a relatively flat Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index .OMXC20.

Reporting by Mette Fraende

