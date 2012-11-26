FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vestas agrees 900 million euros loan deal with banks
November 26, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

Vestas agrees 900 million euros loan deal with banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Ailing Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas (VWS.CO) on Monday said its banks have offered a 900 million euros loan facility which would eliminate the need for an equity issue, sending its shares jumping.

The company said the facility consisted of a 250 million euros amortizing term loan and a 650 million euros revolving credit facility.

Vestas shares jumped 15.8 percent at 0529 EDT against a declining Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index .OMXC20.

Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters

