Vestas agrees 900 million euros loan deal with banks

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Ailing Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas (VWS.CO) on Monday said its banks have offered a 900 million euros loan facility which would eliminate the need for an equity issue, sending its shares jumping.

The company said the facility consisted of a 250 million euros amortizing term loan and a 650 million euros revolving credit facility.

Vestas shares jumped 15.8 percent at 0529 EDT against a declining Copenhagen stock exchange benchmark index .OMXC20.