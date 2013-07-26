Vestas files lawsuits against two Indian firms

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems said on Friday it had filed lawsuits in an Indian high court against RRB Energy and ECO RRB, seeking to recover funds which it says it is owed.

Vestas said in a statement it had also initiated arbitrational procedure against RRB Energy for payment of old debts.

It said the total amount in question amounted to 24 million euros, of which 5 million is in unpaid debt.

The former chief financial officer of Vestas, Henrik Norremark, is being investigated by Denmark’s fraud agency over deals with the two companies.

Vestas said in the statement that Norremark would be held personally responsible for losses resulting from his actions if the amount is not paid by the Indian companies.