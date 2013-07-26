FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vestas files lawsuits against two Indian firms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 26, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

Vestas files lawsuits against two Indian firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems said on Friday it had filed lawsuits in an Indian high court against RRB Energy and ECO RRB, seeking to recover funds which it says it is owed.

Vestas said in a statement it had also initiated arbitrational procedure against RRB Energy for payment of old debts.

It said the total amount in question amounted to 24 million euros, of which 5 million is in unpaid debt.

The former chief financial officer of Vestas, Henrik Norremark, is being investigated by Denmark’s fraud agency over deals with the two companies.

Vestas said in the statement that Norremark would be held personally responsible for losses resulting from his actions if the amount is not paid by the Indian companies.

Reporting by Mia Shanley and Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.