Denmark's Maersk and Vestas join China deal bonanza

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) became on Wednesday the latest Danish firms to say they would sign deals with Chinese partners when President Hu Jintao visits this week.

Hu makes a state visit to Denmark on June 14-16, the first such encounter since the countries formed ties 62 years ago. More business deals will likely be announced in connection with the visit.

Denmark’s Minister for Trade and Investment, Pia Olsen Dyhr, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday she expected deals worth more than 10 billion crowns ($1.69 billion) to be signed during Hu’s stay in Copenhagen.

Maersk said its ports arm, APM Terminals, would sign an investment deal worth more than 3 billion Danish crowns ($508 million) for a new container terminal in China on Friday, but declined to disclose further details until then.

Vestas said it would sell a wind turbine tower factory in Denmark to Chinese group Titan Wind Energy (002531.SZ) for an undisclosed sum, allowing it to cut costs.

The announcements followed news that Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) would spend 4 billion crowns to build a giant brewery in China aimed at tapping growth in the world’s largest beer market.

Hu will be accompanied by a large delegation of Chinese officials and business leaders, and a signing ceremony for the economic part of the visit is scheduled for Friday morning, when the Maersk and Carlsberg deals will be inked.

Vestas said its deal to sell the tower factory, which has 120 employees, was signed on Tuesday and should be approved by Chinese authorities soon, and that it would also sign a memorandum of understanding with Titan on Friday.

It said the sale of the Varde plant would preserve most jobs there. In January it warned it would shut the plant as part of cost cuts to counter a tough business climate and overcapacity.

Yan Junxu, founder and chief executive of Titan Wind Energy, said in the Vestas statement that building wind turbine towers in Denmark would boost the company’s opportunities to provide service and expand its global customer base.

“Europe is the region that offers the most promising outlook for the development of offshore wind energy,” Junxu said.

Vestas said the sale would reduce fixed costs while enabling it to co-develop turbine towers with Titan Wind Energy, which it said is the world’s biggest in its field with capacity of 1,600 towers a year.

Carlsberg, which runs 41 breweries either in China - either fully owned or in partnerships - said the new brewery would have annual capacity of 10 million hectoliters at start-up in 2014, in Yunnan province.

It will be the group’s second-biggest brewery and will produce local brands as well as Carlsberg and Tuborg.

Maersk’s APM Terminals is one of the world’s biggest port operators with interests in 63 ports and terminals in 37 countries on five continents. It has nine port facilities in China.

The ports business supports the global operations of Maersk Line, the world’s biggest container shipping company, and serves Maersk’s shipping rivals.

Hu’s visit to Denmark is the only European stopover on his way to next week’s meeting of Group of 20 (G20) leaders in Mexico.