China's Ming Yang says no plans to buy Vestas

HONG KONG/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - China’s Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd MY.N said on Tuesday it currently had no plans to acquire troubled Vestas (VWS.CO), the world’s largest turbine maker, denying a report that it was in talks to buy its Danish rival for up to $2.5 billion.

Vestas, often the subject of takeover speculation, has been hammered by a slump in demand for the wind energy industry, with government budget-cutting reducing support for renewable energy and financing for projects drying up.

Rising costs and fierce competition, including from Asian rivals, have only rubbed salt into the wounds.

“We have no plans at this stage to acquire Vestas,” said Beatrice Li, spokeswoman for Guangdong-based Ming Yang, China’s No 4. wind turbine maker. “There are no talks ongoing at this time.”

The report comes after the Sunday Times newspaper said last week that Vestas had entered debt restructuring talks with its banks and that it was considering putting itself up for sale.

Vestas’ stock ended 2.4 percent lower on Monday after climbing as much as 6.9 percent on a report by Chinese web publication Caixin Online that Ming Yang was seeking to buy Vestas in a deal worth between 1.5 billion euros and 2 billion euros ($1.9 billion-$2.5 billion). Caixin cited a source close to the situation and an industry regulator.

The stock had earlier in the day dropped sharply on a Danish newspaper report that quoted an analyst as saying Vestas might need fresh capital from shareholders.

Shares in Vestas lost two thirds of their value last year and have shed a further 53 percent since end-2011, reducing the company’s market value to just 5.7 billion Danish crowns ($940 million).

China’s biggest wind turbine maker, Sinovel Wind Group (601558.SS) and No. 2, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co (002202.SZ) (2208.HK) as well as French engineering group Alstom (ALSO.PA) have all been cited in media reports this year as being possibly interested in Vestas. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) ($1 = 6.0480 Danish crowns)