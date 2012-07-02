FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vestas shares leap after "for sale" newspaper report
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 2, 2012 / 7:17 AM / in 5 years

Vestas shares leap after "for sale" newspaper report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Shares in Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas (VWS.CO) on Monday jumped over 4 percent after a newspaper report late on Sunday said the company was considering putting itself up for sale and had entered debt restructuring talks with its banks.

Vestas dismissed the report as “speculation”.

The Sunday Times, which cited no sources for its information, said that Vestas’ banks had given it an “ultimatum” and demanded that the company prepare a comprehensive financial restructuring plan.

The newspaper said that the demand from banks, including Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and HSBC (HSBA.L), was triggered by Vestas bolstering its cash position by drawing down a 300 million euros ($380.72 million) bank facility.

Vestas shares traded up 1.5 percent at 32.90 Danish crowns per share at 0706 GMT after initially rising over 4 percent, against a 0.1 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index .OMXC20

Reporting by Mette Fraende

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.