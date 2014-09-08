Vestas confirms rumours in market about 200 MW U.S. order

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) confirmed information in the market regarding a 200 megawatt project in the United States, the company said on Friday evening.

“As soon as the project translates into a firm and unconditional order in accordance with Vestas’ definition, Vestas will disclose a company announcement about this,” Vestas said in an announcement.

On Sep 5 the company confirmed rumours in the market about a 110 megawatt U.S. project.