Vestas gets 78 MW order in the United States

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said late on Tuesday it had received a 78 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in the United States.

The order was for 39 units of the V110-2.0 MW turbine for the Black Oak project in Minnesota, Vestas said.

The contract includes delivery, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a five year service agreement, Vestas said.

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2016, with commissioning expected in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In general, wind turbine orders give Vestas revenue of around 0.86 million euros ($0.94) per megawatt on average.