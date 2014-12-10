FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Vestas agrees wind power deal in Vietnam
December 10, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Vestas agrees wind power deal in Vietnam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO) confirmed on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with Vietnamese firm Phu Cuong Group to develop a wind power project but disputed the value of $2 billion reported by the Vietnam Economic Times.

The world’s largest wind turbine maker said the memorandum of understanding concerned a 170 megawatt (MW) wind farm project, but it declined to cite a value for the agreement because it did not constitute an unconditional order.

“Together with the Phu Cuong Group in Vietnam, Vestas signed a wind energy collaboration agreement, which is an important element in the company’s strategy to grow profitably in emerging wind energy markets,” the company said in a statement.

“Vestas informs that media reports citing a supposed $2 billion deal signed in Vietnam are not correct,” it added.

For the third quarter, Vestas reported orders for 1,170 MW at a value of 1.0 billion euros, which is equivalent to 855,000 euros in revenue per megawatt. Using that calculation, the 170 MW deal would be valued at roughly 145 million euros ($180 million).

Reporting by Sabina Zawakzki in Copenhagen, with reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
