FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Vevo hires Goldman Sachs for up to $500 million capital raise: FT
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 19, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Vevo hires Goldman Sachs for up to $500 million capital raise: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online music video service Vevo has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc to raise up to $500 million from new investors, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the plans.

Vevo, founded in 2009 by Universal Music Group and Sony Music, expects to raise between $300 million to $500 million for its international expansion, potential acquisitions and the development of new mobile and television services, the FT reported on Friday. (on.ft.com/2bCJkuH)

Vevo did not immediately respond to request for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Sony Music and UMG could not be reached immediately for comment.

Vevo, which is YouTube's top partner, is now working on a paid subscription service.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.