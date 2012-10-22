FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VF Corp posts bigger third-quarter profit
October 22, 2012 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

VF Corp posts bigger third-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Global apparel group VF Corp (VFC.N) posted a bigger quarterly profit as its outdoor and action sports segment continued to do well, and margins rose, it said on Monday.

For the third quarter ended September, the company earned $381.3 million, or $3.42 a share, compared with $300.7 million, or $2.69 a share in the same quarter last year.

Net sales at the company, which owns the The North Face, 7 For All Mankind, Wrangler and Lee brands, were $3.12 billion, up 14 percent.

Shares of the company closed at $166.77 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

