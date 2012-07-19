FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Face, Lee owner VF posts bigger quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 19, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 5 years ago

North Face, Lee owner VF posts bigger quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - VF Corp (VFC.N) posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as the company benefited from easing costs of cotton, helping its jeanswear business.

For the second quarter, the owner of the North Face, 7 For All Mankind and Lee brands earned $155.3 million, or $1.40 a share, compared with $129.4 million, or $1.17 a share last year.

Gross margins rose 20 basis points to 46.1 percent compared with 45.9 percent a year before.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $2.1 billion.

Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.