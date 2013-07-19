FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VF Corp profit lifted by lower cotton costs, Vans sales gains
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 19, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

VF Corp profit lifted by lower cotton costs, Vans sales gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - VF Corp (VFC.N), owner of the brands like Wrangler jeans and The North Face outdoor clothing, reported higher quarterly adjusted earnings, helped by lower cotton costs and rising sales of high-margin merchandise.

Revenue rose 3.6 percent to $2.2 billion, with the biggest gains at its North Face and high-margin Vans brands, making up for a decline in its Timberland brand, it said on Friday.

In the fiscal second quarter ended June 29, the company earned $138.2 million, or $1.24 share, compared with $155.3 million, or $1.40 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding expenses from its Timberland acquisition and a gain on the sale of a unit, profit totaled $1.27 per share, up from $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The result was 10 cents better than Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

VF raised its profit forecast for 2013 by 10 cents to $10.85 a share before special items, in line with analysts’ estimates.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.