Time Inc rejects bid from billionaire Bronfman Jr.: NY Post
Time Inc , the publisher of Time, People and Fortune magazines, has rejected a takeover bid from billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr., the New York Post reported on Monday.
SAO PAULO Brazilian retailer GPA SA (PCAR4.SA) insisted on Monday that a sale of its controlling stake in Via Varejo SA (VVAR11.SA) is its only strategic option, disputing comments by a Via Varejo executive who said other alternatives are available.
Earlier on Monday, Via Varejo's head of investor relations, Alexandre Gonçalves, told investors at a briefing that GPA viewed the stake sale as its best option, but that GPA had alternatives if the deal fell through. He declined to elaborate.
GPA said in a statement to Reuters that management was authorized to sell its Via Varejo stake in order to focus on its food business, as stated in a Nov. 23 securities filing.
"Other options were ruled out," GPA said on Monday.
Last week, a Brazilian newspaper reported Chile's SACI Falabella SA FAL.SN, South Africa's Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd (SHFFp.J) and Brazil's Lojas Americanas SA (LAME4.SA) are among the retailers interested in Via Varejo.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp disclosed a stake of "more than 4 percent" in Cognizant Technology Solutions and urged the IT services provider to consider shaking up its board as one of several steps to boost shareholder value.
HONG KONG Chinese photo app and mobile phone maker Meitu Inc is set to launch an up to $735 million IPO in Hong Kong that would value it at as much as $4.5 billion, IFR reported, making it among the 10 largest tech companies listed in the city.