U.S. job openings at record high, skills mismatch emerging
WASHINGTON U.S. job openings surged to a record high in July, but a lag in hiring suggested employers were struggling to find qualified workers to fill the positions.
NEW YORK Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) has hired Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and LionTree Llc as part of a review of its capital structure, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
The review is a short-term assignment, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and requested anonymity.
Last month Philippe Dauman stepped down as chief executive officer following a protracted legal battle with Viacom's controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone.
Dauman's departure raised investor expectations for change at the media company as it battles falling ratings and declining ad revenue.
Shares of Viacom climbed 2.3 percent to $40.46 on Nasdaq shortly before the market close. Shares of CBS (CBS.N), part of Redstone's $40 billion media empire, rose 1.7 percent to $52.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.
BOSTON Activist investor William Ackman is hungry to repair Chipotle Mexican Grill after taking a stake in the burrito chain and could begin by shaking up a long-serving board and possibly replacing the two co-chief executives, analysts and investors said.
BRUSSELS U.S. tech giants Google and Facebook are among multinationals spending more in Brussels as the European Commission eyes new business regulation after last week handing Apple a 13-billion-euro tax demand.