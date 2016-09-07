A security guard speaks into a microphone in his sleeve as he stands outside the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

NEW YORK Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) has hired Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and LionTree Llc as part of a review of its capital structure, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The review is a short-term assignment, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter and requested anonymity.

Last month Philippe Dauman stepped down as chief executive officer following a protracted legal battle with Viacom's controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone.

Dauman's departure raised investor expectations for change at the media company as it battles falling ratings and declining ad revenue.

Shares of Viacom climbed 2.3 percent to $40.46 on Nasdaq shortly before the market close. Shares of CBS (CBS.N), part of Redstone's $40 billion media empire, rose 1.7 percent to $52.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

