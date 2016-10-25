FILE PHOTO: Sumner Redstone, executive chairman of CBS Corp. and Viacom, arrives at the premiere of 'The Guilt Trip' in Los Angeles December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Media mogul Sumner Redstone on Tuesday sued two ex-girlfriends for civil claims including elder abuse, alleging he was forced to borrow $100 million from the private company that holds his voting shares of CBS Corp and Viacom Inc to cover tax obligations on gifts he gave to the women.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, says Redstone cashed in stock options and restricted shares of Viacom and CBS to give $45 million each to Manuela Herzer and Sydney Holland. That triggered tax liabilities of more than $90 million, the lawsuit said, forcing Redstone to borrow from National Amusements.

Representatives for Herzer and Holland could not immediately be reached for comment.

Redstone's lawsuit is the newest front in a nearly year-long litigation war between the 93-year-old former Viacom chairman and Herzer. Herzer had challenged her removal as Redstone's designated healthcare agent last year, saying Redstone was not competent to make the decision.

A Los Angeles judge dismissed Herzer's case in May, saying Redstone made it clear in a videotaped deposition that he did not want Herzer making decisions about his care. Herzer has appealed that ruling.

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Redstone says Herzer and Holland engaged in a years long scheme to drain Redstone's wealth by running up credit card bills, selling stock and changing his estate plan.

National Amusements owns 80 percent of the voting shares of CBS and Viacom, but the media mogul controls stock options and other shares of the companies, the lawsuit said.

Herzer and Holland persuaded Redstone to sell those assets, which generated about $100 million in after tax income, the lawsuit said. Redstone then gave $45 million each to Herzer and Holland.

However, this triggered matching tax obligations of more than $90 million, the lawsuit said.

"Because Holland and Herzer had cleaned out Redstone's bank accounts, he did not have the funds to satisfy those obligations," Redstone's lawyers wrote, forcing him to borrow from National Amusements.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Steve Orlofsky; Editing by Bill Trott and Steve Orlofsky)