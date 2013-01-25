FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman's pay falls by $10 million
#Business News
January 25, 2013 / 11:30 PM / in 5 years

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman's pay falls by $10 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Viacom Inc, parent of cable networks MTV and Nickelodeon and movie studio Paramount Pictures, paid Chief Executive Philippe Dauman about $10 million less in 2012 than a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.

Dauman was paid $33.4 million in the year ended September 30. (link.reuters.com/kek55t)

In 2010, he was paid $84.5 million in cash and stock, making him the highest-paid corporate executive in the United States.

Viacom has been facing challenges at MTV and Nickelodeon, which are in a ratings slump.

In contrast, CBS, which split from Viacom in 2006, has benefited both from hit shows and diversifying revenues from a mainly advertising-led business model to other revenue streams such as selling content to online services such as Netflix Inc.

Viacom shares closed at $59.02 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

